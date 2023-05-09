UN Secretary General calls for strict compliance with arms embargo on Libya

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, has reiterate – in a report dated May 02 on the adherence to the arms embargo in Libya – his appreciation for the continued efforts of the European Union, acting, through operation IRINI, under the authorizations by the Security Council, in monitoring the implementation of the arms embargo on Libya, reiterating his call upon all Libyan, regional and international actors to take the necessary steps to ensure strict compliance with the arms embargo and full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including the action plan, withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces.

Guterress stressed that the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups, once the conditions are conducive to such a process, is also important. He said the Security Council and its Committee can also take additional steps, based on the recommendations made by the Panel of Experts, to enhance the implementation of the arms embargo in Libya.

“In accordance with paragraph 24 (b) of resolution 1973 (2011), the Panel of Experts is mandated by the Security council to gather, examine and analyse such information from a variety of sources for eventual reporting to the council, relevant partners and stakeholders, in particular the Libyan authorities, which remain important in the implementation of the authorizations.” Guterres added.

He also indicated that all Member States can complement the efforts of operation IRINI by inspecting in their own territories, including at seaports and airports, cargo bound to or from Libya.

“Training and capacity-building of vetted members of the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy, as well as of the Libyan port and customs authorities, in accordance with the arms embargo, and incorporating guarantees for the protection of human rights, continue to remain relevant in that regard. The provision of border management support to countries neighbouring Libya, upon their request, can also enhance implementation of the arms embargo.” He explained.

Guterres said that foreign mercenaries and foreign forces are present in Libya, at a time when the Joint Military Commission has taken positive steps with the aim of facilitating their exit from the country in light of the efforts of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the report, two neighboring countries to Libya, which Guterres did not name, informed the UN that they routinely conduct inspections of suspicious ships heading to or out of Libya in their territorial waters.