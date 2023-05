The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR), Aqila Saleh, received Tuesday Jalal al-Shuwaidi, HoR member and Chairman of the Joint Committee for the Preparation of Electoral Laws (6+6), representing the House.

Saleh, during the meeting in his office in the city of Qubba, was briefed on all the developments discussed by the joint committee and on the latest understandings reached, HoR Speaker Media Office said in a statement.