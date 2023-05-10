Libya’s 5+5 Joint Military Commission to hold meeting in Sabha on May 16

A source close to the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) said that the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) set next Tuesday, May 16, as the date for the military and security meeting in Sabha, adding that the meeting will be attended by military and security parties in addition to the 10-man JMC.

The source added that the meeting would come as a continuation of the Benghazi and Tripoli meetings and cover the issue of securing elections, forming a joint military force, and unifying the military establishment, indicating that a number of stakeholders had sent messages to local parties on the ground not to take military action for fear of sanctions.

The member of the JMC, Mukhtar Al-Nagasa, said earlier that the May 16 meeting would aim to complete the process of removing mercenaries and focus on the release of detainees as well as the return of the displaced people to their cities.

The JMC and security and military leaders stressed the need for full commitment to what resulted from their meetings in the Tripoli and Benghazi. The final statement of the Benghazi meeting on April 8 stressed readiness to provide all forms of support to secure elections, and to support JMC efforts and its Libyan Communication Committee to remove mercenaries and foreign fighters, among other outcomes.