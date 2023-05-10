LPC President, UN envoy discuss Libya elections

Thursday , 11 May 2023
10/05/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

The President of the Libyan Presidential Council (LPC) Mohamed al-Manfi has received the UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, according PC media.

The meeting focused on the progress made in the basic files to reach the elections during the year 2023, and discussed ways to support the 6+6 committee to fulfill its responsibilities regarding electoral laws as soon as possible.

Al-Menfi and Bathily discussed strengthening the national reconciliation project, unifying security and military efforts, and the comprehensive national mechanism for managing oil revenues and setting spending priorities.

Al-Menfi stressed the necessity of national ownership of the entire Libyan political process, its foundations and paths.

