Human rights activist abducted for criticizing kidnappings in eastern Libya

Libya Crimes Watch (LCW) has announced that the Internal Security Agency in Benghazi “kidnapped” a member of “Barqa Mawtani” organization, Khaled al-Marghani, because of his “criticism of the kidnappings in eastern Libya.”

LCW added on its Facebook that al-Marghani was kidnapped on May 1, noting that his family had lost contact with him and was unable to visit him or know his whereabouts.

LCW strongly condemned the continuing campaigns of kidnapping and arbitrary arrest of civil society activists in the eastern region, holding the authorities in eastern Libya fully responsible.

It also called on the authorities to reveal the fate of al-Marghani and release him, and to hold those responsible accountable.