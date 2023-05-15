Wagner transfers aircrafts and military equipment from Libya, Sudan to CAR

Corbeau News Centrafrique (CNC) website said Russian private military group Wagner had carried out a large transfer process of military equipment, including aircrafts, from Sudan and Libya to the Central African Republic (CAR).

The website reaffirmed that the transfer of the aircrafts was carried out by a large Russian Antonov plane, which made flights to the three countries.

It added that the seven planes landed at Bangui M’Poko International Airport coming from Libya’s Benghazi after Wagner leaders in the CAR had informed President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and his chief of staff last month of their intention to transfer all their combat aircraft from Benghazi to the capital Bangui.