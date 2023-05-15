Tuesday , 16 May 2023
Home / Normal / Wagner transfers aircrafts and military equipment from Libya, Sudan to CAR

Wagner transfers aircrafts and military equipment from Libya, Sudan to CAR

15/05/2023 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Corbeau News Centrafrique (CNC) website said Russian private military group Wagner had carried out a large transfer process of military equipment, including aircrafts, from Sudan and Libya to the Central African Republic (CAR).

The website reaffirmed that the transfer of the aircrafts was carried out by a large Russian Antonov plane, which made flights to the three countries.

It added that the seven planes landed at Bangui M’Poko International Airport coming from Libya’s Benghazi after Wagner leaders in the CAR had informed President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and his chief of staff last month of their intention to transfer all their combat aircraft from Benghazi to the capital Bangui.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Private Military & Security CompaniesStates
All

Check Also

High Council of State accuses GNU of lack of transparency and violations

The High Council of State (HCS) said that it held a session to discuss political …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved