Defense and Security Council reviews security situation in Al-Zawiya, west Libya

The Defense and Security Council held on Tuesday a meeting chaired by the Head of the Presidential Council, Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, Mohammed Menfi, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Chief of Staff Mohammed Haddad, the Head of the General Intelligence Service, Hussein Al-Ayeb, the Minister-designate of Interior, Emad Al-Trabelsi, and the Head of the Internal Security Apparatus, Lutfi Al-Harari; to discuss the security situation in the western region and the city of Al-Zawiya.

The media office of the Head of the Presidential Council said that the meeting saw discussions on the need to follow up on the security situation in the western region in general and the western coast as well as the city of Al-Zawiya in particular, and to emphasize coordination mechanisms among the different relevant agencies, in addition to reviewing security measures and plans to maintain the security, stability and safety of citizens.

Clashes with light and medium weapons between armed groups in Al-Zawiya last Thursday and Friday resulted in the death of two people and the injury of two others before a military force was deployed at the sites of the clashes.

Al-Zawiya has seen security stability since the deployment of the military force affiliated with the General Staff of the Government of National Unity, which was deployed to prevent renewed clashes between armed groups that enjoy the support of local leaders in the region.