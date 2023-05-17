Bathily: Current conditions allow Libya to hold elections by end of 2023

The UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily said that the conditions for candidacy for the presidential elections are a controversial issue, adding that the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) believed that elections should not exclude anyone in order to achieve stability and express the will of the Libyan people.

Bathily added in his response to a question in an interview with Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath TV channel on Tuesday about the ongoing differences regarding the criteria for candidacy in Libyan elections and “the talk about seeking to set criteria to exclude certain candidates such as Khalifa Haftar and Saif Gaddafi.”

Bathily added that the experiences of other countries have shown that when groups or individuals are excluded from the elections, “the matter becomes worse,” saying that “what they want to avoid is questionable elections so that their results are not rejected. This requires the involvement of all candidates.”

The UN envoy hoped that Libyan elections would be held before the end of this year, adding that conditions are favorable for conducting the vote.

“It is time for the Libyan people to have legitimate institutions after a period of transitional authorities, and the people want to have sustainable institutions that meet their needs, and provide a sound economy and the necessary services that bring peace and security. If intentions are good and there is a real commitment to the stability of Libya and the provision of appropriate conditions, then elections will be held.” He added.

Bathily pointed out that the security track has gained a lot of momentum, and the military and security leaders have agreed on a code of honor to secure the electoral process.

Regarding the desire of some parties to obstruct the holding of elections, he said he did not know what was going on in their minds, and the leaders’ positions would be recorded whether they wished to respond to the Libyan people’s call for elections or not.

“The House of Representatives and the High Council of State’s terms in office have ended, and it is important for the two chambers, as guarantors of the country’s stability, to put on the table the tasks entrusted to them. This is a moral matter and takes place in all countries around the world.” Bathily said.

He stressed the importance of unifying the executive authority through the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, calling for a unified military institution and a single central bank, warning that the country would be fragmented and divided if those things didn’t happen.

“Libyans want their country to remain united to exploit its resources for development and prosperity. We call on the military institutions to unite and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya.” Bathily remarked.