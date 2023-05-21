Monday , 22 May 2023
“National Constants Forum” rejects 13th constitutional amendment

21/05/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The “National Constants Forum” has rejected the 13th constitutional amendment, stressing the need to end the current political division by holding legislative elections to come out with one body that represents everyone, away from regionalism, partisanship, tribalism and quotas.

The conferees demanded in a statement the completion of the new parliament, the constitutional requirement, and the adoption of a permanent constitution for the country, in preparation for holding elections.

They also called on the House of Representatives to complete the necessary laws to conduct a comprehensive national reconciliation, in addition to holding general legislative and presidential elections in accordance with the permanent constitution of the country.

