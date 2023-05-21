Saleh “will not accept” that Dbeibeh government supervises elections

Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said on Saturday the House will not accept that the Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, supervises the elections which is planned by the end of the year.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya TV channel, Saleh said that Dbeibeh must give up power if he wants to run in the upcoming elections. He also asserted that the elections must be held under a new, neutral government before the end of this year.

He added that the House will agree with the High Council of State to form a government to hold elections after the the legal framework is approved.

The elections, originally scheduled for December 2021, was indefinitely postponed after the head of the High National Election Commission (HNEC) over failure to reach the required consensus on a framework for elections as well as controversy over allowing certain figures to run as presidential candidates such as Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, and Dbeibeh, who refused to relinquish power after announcing his presidential bid causing uproar over possibility of having the elections rigged.