Tuesday , 23 May 2023
Libya: Former PM make discreet visit to Paris to play role against Dbeibeh

22/05/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

Prime Minister of former Tripoli-based “Government of National Salvation”, Khalifa al-Ghwell, made discreet visit to Paris on 14 May, preparing to return to front lines of the Libyan political scene & play leading role against the current Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, according to Africa Intelligence website.

Al-Ghwell told the French presidency that he wanted to play a political role in Libya against Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh.

A person named Nidal Badr al-Din, affiliated with Saif Gaddafi, is the one who coordinated Al-Ghawil’s visit to Paris.

Al-Ghwell met the French President’s advisor on Libyan affairs, Paul Soler, two days after his arrival.

Al-Ghwell headed the “National Salvation Government” between 2015 and 2016, and was under European Union sanctions until 2021.

