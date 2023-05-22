Presidential Council signs declaration of intent to enhance cooperation on human rights

Libya’s Presidential Council signed with the Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.N. Mission in Libya a declaration of intent to “enhance cooperation to integrate human rights in the political and national reconciliation process,” revealed Dutch Ambassador Dolf Hogewoning on Monday.

This took place during a high-level plenary session on human rights in Tripoli, in which U.N. Envoy Abdoulaye Bathily, Dutch Human Rights Ambassador Bahia Tahzib-Lie and Presidential Council’s chairman Mohamed Menfi participated.

During the session, Tahzib-Lie “focused on the importance of national reconciliation and the vital role of civil society in fostering public trust and an inclusive process,” Hogewoning stated via Twitter.