Al-Haddad reviews combating illegal immigration and smuggling in Italy

The Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Mohammed Al-Haddad, accompanied by a high-ranking military delegation, visited the Italian Ministry of Defense and Army’s Chief of Staff on Monday.

During his meetings with the Italian Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, and the Italian Chief of Staff, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Al-Haddad discussed military cooperation, including training, coastal security, combating illegal immigration and smuggling.

This is Al-Haddad’s second visit to Italy within two months, the first was last March, during which he attended the signing ceremony of the technical agreement for the training of special forces.