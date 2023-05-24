Libya and Austria discuss reopening airspace

The Tripoli-based Libyan government’s information website reported Tuesday that Libya’s ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to international organizations, Osama Abdel-Hadi, discussed with an Austrian delegation, headed by the Director General of Vienna International Airport:

The possibility of opening airspace.

The return of air traffic between the two countries.

The operation of 3 flights per week.

The government information website said the possibility of opening airspace with Austria ‘‘was welcomed by the Austrian side, expressing its readiness to support this step, and implement it as quickly as possible’’.

It added that this initiative comes after the Ministry of Transportation agreed, earlier, with its Maltese counterpart to resume air traffic between the two countries, as the first agreement related to European airspace.