Libya body agrees on election of head of state, gov’t representatives

Liby’a Joint Committee (6+6) yesterday announced that a full consensus has been reached regarding the election of the head of state and members of the House of Representatives, as well as how to involve the political parties in the elections through party lists or individual candidacies.

In a press conference at the conclusion of the second day of negotiations that began on Monday in the Moroccan city of Bouznika, between the delegations of the House of Representatives and the High Council of the State, the committee was able to achieve progress in determining and distributing seats in the House of Representatives and Senate, according to electoral districts, procedures for forming and approving candidate lists, representation of women, control of electoral crimes, procedures for electoral appeals related to the elections of the President of the State, the House of Representatives and Senate, and regulating the right of all candidates to have equal access to government and private media platforms.

The committee affirmed the keenness of its members and their colleagues in the House of Representatives and the High Council to complete the preparation of various electoral draft laws in this meeting, in order to achieve a consensual and comprehensive legislative framework for the elections in Libya. They remain in constant contact and discussions with the judicial bodies and the technical bodies represented by the High National Election Commission and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The Joint Committee noted that “before the election laws enter into force, and so that the hopes of the Libyans are not seized, the current Libyan reality requires all of us to give priority to the interest of the Libyan citizen over all narrow calculations, by strengthening mutual trust and common political will. This is done by forming a unified government that paves the way for electoral events across the country, and deals with them in a responsible and transparent manner.”

The committee meeting in Morocco is the first of its kind to take place outside Libyan territory, and the third of its kind since the Joint Committee’s formation last March.

The 6+6 committee was formed jointly by Libya’s House of Representative and High Council for the preparation of electoral laws.