US stresses the need of the withdrawal of all mercenaries in Libya

The United States of America has stressed the withdrawal of all armed and mercenary groups from Libya without further delay is a decisive step towards peace and stability, stressing that human rights violations will continue unless meaningful steps are taken to address the chronic instability in Libya.

The United States Legal Adviser to the United Nations, Mark Simonoff, said that the work of the International Criminal Court in Libya plays a crucial role in supporting their collective quest for accountability, peace and security, reiterating his country’s support for the court’s efforts to help achieve justice for the Libyan people.

He also pointed out if the political ambiguity is resolved and accountability is strengthened in Libya, it will go a long way towards addressing the chronic instability that Libya is still facing.