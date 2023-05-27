HCS head says Dbeibah is using drone attacks to “terrorize political opponents”

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khaled Al-Mishri, says that Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is using drones “to terrorize his political opponents” following the government’s airstrikes that targeted specific militias in Al-Mishri’s hometown of Zawiya.

Al-Mishri expressed his rejection of the airstrikes in a statement on the HCS’s Facebook page.

Dbeibah, in his capacity as Minister of Defence, used the drones to settle political scores under “a noble pretext such as combating crime.”

He said that oil and fuel smuggling is carried out on a large scale and a semi-formal basis, with the knowledge of Dbeibah’s inner circle.

Furthermore, the airstrikes were carried out without the knowledge of the Presidential Council (PC) in its capacity as the supreme commander of the Libyan army, and the knowledge of the Chief of Staff, the western military region, and the recently formed military and security committee.”

The HCS head called on the PC to withdraw the authority over the drones from Dbeibah, insisting that Turkey has no control over drone operations in Libya.

Dbeibah is promoting this matter to push the Turkish ally into internal conflict, Al-Mishri says, reiterating his rejection of any move that affects the relationship with the Turkish ally.