Defence Ministry says operations against smugglers were a success

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said “the meticulously executed operations” that targeted smuggling dens had achieved their goals.

“Our sons in the Air Force and the intelligence services have proven their efficiency and merit,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement to commend the operations.

According to the statement, the first phase targeted seven vessels intended for human trafficking, six sites for drug dealers, and nine containers used for smuggling fuel abroad, besides weapons and equipment used by criminal gangs.

The ministry announced readiness to launch the next stage, urging citizens to cooperate with the armed forces and stay away from any suspicious sites.

“All precautionary measures have been taken to protect civilians,” the ministry said, insisting that the safety of the residents is a priority for the armed forces.

It also indicated that it would release videos of the recent operations in due course, vowing to continue its approach until achieving the desired goals.