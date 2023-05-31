Juwail: Use of drones in Zawiya could complicate political situation, open door to arms race

The commander of the Libyan western military region, Major General Osama Al-Juwaili, commented on the drone strikes on sites that the Government of National Unity said belonged to human traffickers and fuel smugglers.

Al-Juwaili said in press statements that “the use of drones may complicate the political situation, because all parties will seek to possess weapons and there will be an arms race, and Libya does not need more weapons and chaos.”

Al-Juwaili considered that the pretext of fighting crime using drones is a settling of political scores, using the state’s power and capabilities.