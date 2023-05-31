Libyan Defense Minister reshuffles Supreme Military Court

The new Head and members of the Supreme Military Court were sworn in before the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is the Minister of Defense.

Dbeibah urged the members of the Supreme Military Court to work with the laws and legislation in force in the country, and to avoid favoritism and mediation in issuing judgments, hailing at the same time the efforts of members of judicial bodies and prosecutors.

Last year, Khalifa Haftar reshuffled the Military Court, in clear violation of legislation and laws, which gave this order to the Minister of Defense.