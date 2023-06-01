LNA forces detain over a thousand migrants in Tobruk and Musaid

Forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) have arrested over a thousand migrants in Tobruk and Musaid, in the east of the country, LNA’s press office announced on Wednesday.

The roundup took place after additional military and security units were sent to in support of the forces stationed in the Tobruk-Musaid area, near the border with the Egypt.

According to a press release by the LNA, army forces arrested “more than 1,000 illegal immigrants of various nationalities, found in the farms and houses of the traffickers in the city of Musaid”.

In these same farms, traffickers were reportedly manufacturing wooden boats to prepare for the illegal departures of those migrants across the Mediterranean Sea and into Europe.