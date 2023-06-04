Several members of HoR and HCS reject outcomes of 6+6 committee’s meetings

54 members of the High Council of State (HCS) and 61 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) have rejected in two separate statements the 13th constitutional amendment and the outcomes of the 6+6 Joint Committee’s meetings in Morocco, rendering them unconstitutional.

The HCS statement called on all parties to reject the 6+6 committee’s outcomes and on the United Nations and its Libya mission to respect the will of the Libyan people and their judicial authority and not to deal with bodies and committees that are under judicial investigation.

The HoR statement, on the other hand, rejected the call by the committee to increase the number of seats in the HoR, holding the presidency of the HoR responsible for the disputes that the committee would cause among Libyans in the event that that the 13th amendment was signed without referring it to the HoR for consultation and approval.

They also denounced the committee’s tackling of issues outside its tasks, which are agreeing on the controversial points related to the election of the president.

The 6+6 joint committee between the HCS and the HoR finished preparing the election laws, and the signing ceremony is expected to take place on Monday in the presence of the HoR Speaker Aqila Saleh and Head of HCS Khalid Al-Mishri.