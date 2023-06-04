Monday , 5 June 2023
UN extends permission to inspect ships off Libya

04/06/2023 The Libya Observer

The UN Security Council agreed on Friday to extend a resolution that authorizes member states to intercept vessels suspected of human trafficking or smuggling weapons into Libya.

The resolution provides for the extension for an additional period of 12 months, starting from Saturday to end on June 3, 2024.

14 members out of 15 voted in favor of the decision, while one member (Russia) abstained from voting.

Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations said it initially supported the inspection mechanism but has preferred to abstain since last year.

Russia’s objective was that the inspection was left to one regional entity under the authority of the European Union, considering that the EU Naval Force Mediterranean, Operation IRINI, did not produce solutions.

