Al-Sayeh: We are waiting to receive the electoral laws to start implementing the elections

The head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Imad Al-Sayeh, has confirmed that the electoral process is just around the corner, as they are just waiting to receive the electoral laws to start implementing the elections.

Al-Sayeh added in a speech on Sunday during his participation in the training program for members of the Libyan Youth Parliament: “The crises that have passed in Libya during the past ten years, which were described as political or security, are in fact a crisis of democratic culture.”

He stressed the need to spread this culture through young people to keep pace with the civilizations of other peoples that preceded in this field.

“The HNEC’s responsibilities are not limited to the implementation of electoral laws, but rather it is a partner in electoral awareness, democratic culture and the peaceful transfer of power”, Al-Sayeh added.