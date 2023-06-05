Libya’s 6+6 Committee to sign agreement on electoral laws in Morocco today, reports

The Moroccan city of Bouznika will witness today the signing of the agreement by the 6+6 Joint Committee for the preparation of electoral laws in Libya, reports Italian news agency Nova citing Turkish state-owned media Anadolu Agency.

The committee, which is made up of MPs from the House of Representatives and members of the High Council of State, have been holding talks in Morocco to draft legislations that would eventually serve as the legal framework for holding elections in the country. On Saturday, June 3, the 6+6 Committee unanimously voted in favor of the laws

House Speaker Aguila Saleh, and the chairman of the High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri, will reportedly participate in the signing of the agreement in Morocco, according to Nova.