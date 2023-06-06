Public Prosecution forms force to arrest criminals in Al-Zawiya city

The Libyan Public Prosecutor, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, agreed with the commander of the West Coast Military Zone to establish a security force that would act upon the measures of the investigation authority regarding violations of the rights of some citizens in Al-Zawiya, in addition to prosecuting those found to have committed crimes.

A statement by the Public Prosecution on Facebook said that the Public Prosecutor’s meeting with the commander of the military zone of the west coast was in the presence of representatives from Ministries of Interior and Defense, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation to finish procedures for collecting evidence related to the violations of the rights of some citizens in Al-Zawiya, touching upon the measures taken by the investigation authority and their results.

The force will be taking into account a practical plan whose actions are taken according to a timetable under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in order to provide justice to the victims.

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is also the Defense Minister, announced at the end of last week that the military operation in Al-Zawiya and the western coast waa divided into two phases, the first was drone strikes, and the second was the arrest of all wanted persons.

He explained that the operation targeted drug trafficking, fuel smuggling, human trafficking, and organized crime, and came in response to the call of the people of Al-Zawiya and the western region who demanded an end to those criminal gangs, pointing out that the decision to conduct the operations was pondered carefully and accurate.