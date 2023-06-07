Libyan PM Aldabaiba leads high level ministerial delegation to Rome: multi-sector MoU’s signed

A high level Libyan Ministerial delegation headed by the Tripoli-based Libyan Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba visited Rome today where he held a meeting with the Italian government headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During the meeting the two parties signed memorandums of understanding in the fields of:

Oil and natural gas.

Joint investment in the Mediterranean basin.

Joint investment in the Ghadames basin.

Electric connectivity.

Immigration and border protection.

Activating the contracts for the water and sewage treatment plants.

An agreement to link Libya with Italy with a submarine cable.

Lifting the air embargo

The Libyan government reported that the meeting discussed the follow-up of the work of the bilateral committees to lift the air embargo on Libyan civil aviation in Italy and setting a deadline for that, and the necessary steps to be taken to establish the Libyan-Italian Higher Committee, and the convening of the Libyan-Italian Economic Forum on the side-lines of the committee’s first meeting.

Easing visas for Libyans

The Libyan government also reported that Prime Minister Aldabaiba stressed the need to take actual steps to facilitate the granting of visas to Libyan citizens, stressing the importance of bilateral relations between Libya and Italy, and supporting and developing them in all fields in order to achieve the common interests of the two peoples.