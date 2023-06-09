Time to double down: ICC arrest warrants in Libya are a great start but Libyans deserve more

ICC judges approved four sealed arrest warrants and are deliberating over two more arrest warrant applications. Such news represents a surge in ICC activity in the country after relative dormancy, which has been largely caused by persistent violence between Tripoli, Benghazi, and their affiliates. While these ICC arrest warrants may be the accountability spark Libya desperately needs, the country’s culture of impunity will require more than arrest warrants from The Hague if it is to be uprooted.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Atlantic Council Read full article