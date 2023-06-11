EUBAM inaugurates Libyan Border Guard Training Centre

The European Union Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM) announced today that it had inaugurated its training centre.

“We are very happy to announce the inauguration of the Libyan Border Guard Training Centre after long and fruitful cooperation with the Libyan Border Guards. It is a significant milestone in our joint efforts to enhance border management in Libya in the respect of rule of law and human rights”, Natalina Cea, Head of European Union Border Assistance Mission in Libya said at the opening ceremony.

EUBAM said it is very proud of the successful cooperation with the Libyan authorities in establishing this state-of-the-art training centre. The centre will also serve to train staff coming from the eastern and southern regions of Libya.

“Borders are not just lines on a map. No, they are symbols of sovereignty and gateways to cooperation. Our collective aim is to strengthen the capacity and professionalism of the Libyan Border Guards, fostering a secure and well-governed border regime that benefits both Libya and its neighbouring countries”, said Cea.

EUBAM Libya said it was sincerely grateful to all the participants, trainers, and supporters who contributed to the establishment of the centre. Their dedication and hard work made this vision a reality and made the almost impossible became possible, it added.

“Together, we will transform borders from barriers into bridges for prosperity and peace”, Jerome Buaillon, head of EUBAM Libya operations said.