Foreign ambassadors receive briefing on 6+6 committee’s work

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, accompanied by the Head of the HCS delegation of the 6+6 joint committee, Omar Bulifa, held a meeting in Tripoli with the ambassadors of the countries concerned with the Libyan crisis to inform them about the results of the work of the 6+6 committee regarding electoral laws.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General in Libya, Raisedon Zenenga, the European Union Ambassador Jose Sabadell, the British Ambassador Caroline Hurndall, the French Ambassador Mostafa Mihraje, the Turkish Ambassador Kanaan Yilmaz, the Egyptian Chargé d’Affairs Tamer Mustafa, and the Italian Chargé d’Affairs, Michael Rossi, while the US Ambassador and special envoy, Richard Norland, German Ambassador Michael Ohnmacht, and Chargé d’Affairs of the US Embassy, Leslie Ordman, joined the meeting via Zoom.

The HCS media office said on its Facebook page that the meeting discussed the results of the 6+6 committee, indicating that the attendees had hailed the work of the committee and the efforts that led to the issuance of electoral laws. They also stressed the need to complete this path by preparing a clear roadmap for holding elections.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Mishri was given a full briefing on the work of the 6+6 joint committee in Bouznika, Morocco, according to a HCS statement.

He held a meeting with the heads of the HCS committees at his residence in Tripoli and discussed the most important ongoing political files in the country, as the Head of the 6+6 committee’s HCS delegation gave a full briefing on its work and the mechanism it followed in completing its tasks. He gave a proposal for a roadmap leading to the completion of the electoral process no later than 240 days from the date of issuance of the laws.