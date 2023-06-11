Italy to ask Haftar for cooperation in stopping immigrants influx through east Libya

The Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that Rome will ask Khalifa Haftar for greater cooperation in stopping the departure of immigrants from eastern Libya.

Piantedosi added in a press conference in Catania, that the contacts at the present time aim above all to support the eastern part of Libya with regard to some economic development projects requested by Haftar, explaining that it is too early now to determine whether this can be achieved with an agreement.

According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, more than half of the new arrivals of illegal immigrants from Libya come from Cyrenaica, with 8,923 immigrants arriving since the beginning of the year.