Tuesday , 13 June 2023
Home / Normal / Presidential Council: We are ready for extensive consultation in preparation for elections in Libya

Presidential Council: We are ready for extensive consultation in preparation for elections in Libya

11/06/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

The Libyan Presidential Council (PC) on Saturday expressed its readiness for “extended consultation with all national forces and institutions concerned with the participation of the UN mission to ensure the continuation of the current stability and prepare the atmosphere for elections” in the country.

Presidential Council Spokeswoman, Najwa Wahiba, said in a statement to the official Libyan News Agency, “The Council clearly welcomed the results reached by the 6+6 committee after its meetings that took place in Morocco, and looks forward to the House of Representatives issuing the electoral laws in their final form.” .

Electoral ProcessPolitical Transition
Head of StateHigh State CouncilHouse of Representatives
All

Check Also

Tripoli hosts first meeting of Libyan, Italian military cooperation committees

The capital, Tripoli, hosted the first meeting of the Libyan and Italian Military Cooperation Committees …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved