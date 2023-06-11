Presidential Council: We are ready for extensive consultation in preparation for elections in Libya

The Libyan Presidential Council (PC) on Saturday expressed its readiness for “extended consultation with all national forces and institutions concerned with the participation of the UN mission to ensure the continuation of the current stability and prepare the atmosphere for elections” in the country.

Presidential Council Spokeswoman, Najwa Wahiba, said in a statement to the official Libyan News Agency, “The Council clearly welcomed the results reached by the 6+6 committee after its meetings that took place in Morocco, and looks forward to the House of Representatives issuing the electoral laws in their final form.” .