High Council of State, House of Representatives hold separate talks on electoral laws

Libya’s High Council of State and House of Representatives are scheduled to convene separate sessions today to discuss electoral laws.

Members of both chambers jointly form the 6+6 committee, which have been holding talks in Morocco to draft legislations that would eventually serve as the legal framework for holding elections in the country.

On Saturday, June 3, the 6+6 Committee unanimously voted in favor of the laws