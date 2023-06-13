HoR members summoned to a meeting by Haftar in east Libya

Khalifa Haftar summoned on Tuesday the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Aqila Saleh, and his first and second deputies as well as 90 HoR members to a meeting at the headquarters of his forces Al-Rajma area, east of Benghazi.

The media office of the Forces General Command headed by Haftar did not reveal any details about the meeting, which came after the suspension of an HoR session that was meant to discuss the outcomes of the 6+6 committee. The lack of details begs the question of who calls the shots at the HoR – the majority vote of MPs or Haftar.

A number of HoR members have previously asked about the relationship between Haftar and the HoR and demanded that he be summoned for questioning because he was appointed by the HoR and held the military rank of Field Marshal that was granted to him by the Speaker in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army, before this capacity was withdrawn from Saleh following the political agreement.

Among the members who criticized Haftar and the HoR’s adoption and justification for his repeated adventures was member Siham Sergiwa, who was kidnapped by Haftar loyalists from her home in Benghazi in 2019 and had been absent since, amid a lack of official statements by the HoR to criticize the kidnapping or to demand to know her fate.