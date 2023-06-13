Tripoli hosts first meeting of Libyan, Italian military cooperation committees

Tuesday , 13 June 2023
13/06/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The capital, Tripoli, hosted the first meeting of the Libyan and Italian Military Cooperation Committees for 2023, which was held in the presence of both the chairpersons and members of the two committees.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest, reviewing the cooperation plan for 2022-2023, and preparing the target plan for 2024.

The Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity said that the meeting, which was held last Wednesday and Thursday, comes within the framework of the joint military-technical cooperation between the Libyan and Italian Ministries of Defense.

