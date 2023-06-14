Al-Mishri discusses with armed groups leaders outcomes of 6+6 committee

The head of Libya’s High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri, discussed the outcomes of the 6+6 Joint Committee for Preparing Electoral Laws with several armed group leaders in western Libya.

The meeting, held at al-Mishri’s residence in Tripoli on Tuesday, included the commanders of the 444th Brigade, Mohamed Hamza, the 52nd Brigade, Mohamed Ben Rajab, and the 111th Brigade, Abdul Salam Zoubi, in addition to the head of the General Security Agency, Abdullah al-Tarablusi, and the commander of the First Support Force in Zawiya, Mohamed Bahrun, along with Hamad Bujelda, Abdul Hakim al-Sheikh who represented Radaa Force, Fahim bin Ramadan, and Muaz al-Manfoukh.

The leaders of the armed groups “appreciated the efforts made by the High Council of State to complete the electoral laws and hold the electoral process as soon as possible in a way that ensures the stability and security of the country,” according to a statement from the High Council of State’s media office.