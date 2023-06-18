UN Envoy says Libya’s HNEC is logistically ready for the elections

Monday , 19 June 2023
18/06/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

U.N. Envoy Abdoulaye Bathily held talks on Sunday with the Head of the High National Election Commission (HNEC) Imad Al-Sayeh, to the discuss framework of the international technical support as well as latest developments in the course of the electoral process, according to a statement by the HNEC.

During the meeting, Bathily “emphasized the continued support of the United Nations Mission and the international community in general for the Libyan elections, praising the level of preparations shown by the Commission, which qualifies to internationally recognized standards and principles,” as per the statement of HNEC.

