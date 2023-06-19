Al-Sayeh says absence of parties from previous elections resulted in weak authorities

The Head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh, said that the HNEC cannot replace political parties in the process of democratic awareness and political participation, saying that voters in the past elections used to vote for people not for parties, and people don’t have a vision like that of the parties. He added that this process led to the production of weak authorities.

Al-Sayeh indicated that the parties “have legislative problems and lack effective action, so the burden cannot be placed on political parties alone. We do not want parties that focus only on obtaining seats, but rather spread the culture of democratic awareness and the peaceful exchange of power in the Libyan society.”

Al-Sayeh regretted last Thursday the fact that the 6+6 Joint Committee did not send any official copy of its work outcomes to the HNEC, asking the committee to communicate with the HNEC to provide technical advice in order to avoid requesting amendments of any issued legislations.

Responding to Al-Sayeh, the HCS delegation of the 6+6 committee expressed their surprise at Al-Sayeh’s comments about not receiving an official copy of the electoral laws before their adoption, telling the HoR and HCS that Al-Sayeh was contradicting himself, as he said days before the announcement of Bouznika outcomes that he was in contact with the committee to make his observations in a timely manner.