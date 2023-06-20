Al-Mishri indicates possibility of amending voting laws issued by 6 + 6 Committee

The High Council of State Head, Khaled Al-Mishri, says the voting laws issued by the 6 + 6 committee are consensual, final, and binding on both the HCS and the House of Representatives (HoR).

Al-Mishri was addressing officials of Arab diplomatic missions in Libya, including several ambassadors when he made his comments.

The ambassadors present included those of Qatar, Egypt, Algeria, and Sudan, as well as the charge d’affairs of the embassies of Tunisia, Comoros, and Yemen, while ambassadors of Kuwait and the Emirates joined via closed circuit.

Al-Mishri insisted that any changes to the draft electoral laws must be passed by the 6 + 6 Committee, which emerged from the political agreement, as he put it.

“The committee is the only reference for the transitional phase that Libya is going through,” he added.

The HCS head briefed the Arab diplomats on the efforts of the 6 + 6 committee and the electoral laws drafted for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

On their part, the diplomats affirmed their support for the 6+6 Committee outcomes stressing that progress on this path needs a roadmap with clear timelines.