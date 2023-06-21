Al-Koni presents his vision regarding the return of provincial system

Member of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, has reviewed his vision for the return of the provincial system to break up the centralization that exhausted the state, as he put it.

This came during a dialogue session, which was held with a committee that includes elite professors, academics and intellectuals, from all regions of Libya, according to the media office of the Presidential Council.

The participants discussed many political issues, including the elections file, the national reconciliation project, and the national security,