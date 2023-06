Libyan authorities have deported 165 illegal migrants to Nigeria, including 90 women and 9 children, the spokesman for the Anti-Illegal Migration Agency in Libya, Haitham Belkacem said.

Belkacem told Agence France-Presse that the migrants were deported through Mitiga International Airport on board a plane belonging to the Libyan private airline, adding that other flights are scheduled to be organized next week to Nigeria.