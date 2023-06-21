Norland stresses to Dbeibah importance of supporting UN envoy’s efforts to hold elections

US Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, said he spoke in meeting Wednesday with the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah about the importance of finalizing a legal basis and supporting the United Nations (UN) envoy Abdoulaye Bathily’s efforts to move swiftly to elections in keeping with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Dbeibah’s media office said that he had discussed with Norland the file of holding elections in the nearest time possible, stressing the government’s keenness to make the upcoming elections a success amid a general atmosphere of security and stability, and based on fair electoral laws.

It added that the two sides discussed the file of government spending, following the first half of this year’s indicators, as Dbeibah noted the necessity of continuing the fair distribution of spending to all citizens, and stressing that more than 80% of spending was directed equally to all citizens across the country.

Norland commended earlier on Wednesday the UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily’s briefing to the Security Council for identifying the key obstacles to defining a credible roadmap to parliamentary and presidential elections.

In a tweet by the US embassy in Libya, Richard reaffirmed US support for Bathily’s efforts to bring Libyans together to overcome the obstacles he identified in the briefing.