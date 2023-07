AFRICOM denies connection to any aerial bombardment of sites in eastern Libya

Chief of Media Operations Team at the US Africa Command – AFRICOM, Kelly Cahalan, has denied their connection to the reported air strikes that targeted some sites in eastern Libya in the past few days.

Cahalan said in a press statement on Sunday that their last raid we carried out in Libya was in September 2019.

There were recent reports of a bombing launched by unidentified drones on Thursday night on an air base in eastern Libya, where members of the Russian Wagner Group are deployed.