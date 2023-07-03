Al-Mishri tells HoR Speaker: Constitutional Court’s law isn’t constitutional

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri, confirmed the HCS adherence to the Constitutional Circuit Court of the Supreme Court that said that Law No.5 of 2023 regarding the establishment of the Constitutional Court was unconstitutional.

Al-Mishri said, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh, that they were surprised, during the Eid holiday by the issuance of HoR Resolution No.16/2023 regarding naming members of the Constitutional Court.

“We remind you that the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court has ruled in the constitutional appeal submitted by us No.70/5 that Law No.5 of 2023 was unconstitutional. It’s no secret to you that the ruling of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court is final and definitive and must be implemented.” Al-Mishri said.

The letter said that the HCS adhered to the aforementioned constitutional rule, and called on the Speaker of the HoR to “work together to achieve the electoral process by speeding up the issuance of laws agreed upon by the committee formed by the two chambers.”

On June 26, HoR spokesman Abdullah Blehiq announced the selection of the head and members of the constitutional court in a closed session headed by second Deputy Speaker Musbah Doma.