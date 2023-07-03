IOM: 601 migrants intercepted, returned to Libya over past week

Tuesday , 4 July 2023
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday that 601 migrants, including women and children, were rescued and returned to Libya during the past week.

“In the period of 25 June – 1 July 2023, 601 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya,” IOM said in a statement.

So far this year, a total of 8,496 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, the organization said, adding 780 illegal immigrants died and 944 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the central Mediterranean route.

