The head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, discussed, on Tuesday, with the head of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, the issue of ‘fair management of resources.’

During a meeting in Tripoli, both discussed role of the Bureau in curtailing corruption and enhancing transparency and accountability, according to a brief statement issued by the Bureau.

Shakshak and Al-Mishri also discussed control work of the Audit Bureau, its challenges and how to address them.