Wagner mercenaries leave CAR toward Libya

08/07/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

Obangui Medias newspaper in Central Africa Republic (CAR) said about 500 Russian Wagner Group mercenaries left CAR and were likely to be heading toward Libya.

The Italian News Agency, NOVA, cited the newspaper as saying that the departures began on July 3, and continued over the past few days, citing Western sources that Wagner mercenaries headed to Libya to be a transition location before arriving in Belarus.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said after the group’s rebellion against the Russian army that the presence of those mercenaries in Africa would continue because their presence there was in agreement with the governments of host countries.

