British ambassador says the world cannot deal with ICC-wanted Libyan president

The British ambassador to Libya, Caroline Hurndall, said in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher TV channel that it was difficult for the world to deal with a Libyan president who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) – referring to Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi – adding that this would be a matter for Libyans themselves.

“It will be difficult to work with Libya on matters related to partnership in such circumstances.”. Hurndall reiterated, adding that the military officials’ candidacy for elections is a complicated issue, and Libyans must resolve this issue.

Regarding the results of the work of the 6+6 joint committee, the British ambassador said that the committee worked very well so far, but stressed that “there is still a lot of work, as there is no final draft for the electoral laws because there are some obstacles that must be resolved.”

The ambassador clarified that elections cannot be imposed on Libya, speaking of the possibility of continuing pressure to facilitate the holding of the vote, and explaining that it is important to reach elections whose results are acceptable for all parties, expressing her hope that Libyans could reach a consensus as soon as possible that leads to holding elections.

Hurndall said that fighters of the Russian Wagner group are destabilizing Libya, and that they must leave the country as soon as possible, remarking that corruption is a problem in Libya, recalling the capabilities that the country possesses in the event that this issue is addressed. She also pointed out in this regard that she talked about the efforts of the Presidential Council regarding transparency and the distribution of Libyan wealth, referring to the Supreme Committee for Resources Management that was recently formed by the Presidential Council.