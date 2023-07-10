Monday , 10 July 2023
Home / Normal / Italy lifts ban on Libyan civil aviation in Italian airspace

Italy lifts ban on Libyan civil aviation in Italian airspace

10/07/2023 Middle East Online Press Articles

Italy has lifted a 10-year-long ban on Libyan civil aviation using Italian airspace, with flights due to resume from September, the Libyan government said on Sunday.

There are currently few airlines operating flights in and out of Libya, a country that has suffered more than a decade of chaos and conflict since Muammar Gaddafi’s downfall in 2011.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni informed her Libyan counterpart Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah of the decision on Sunday, the Libyan government said in a statement.

The decision was announced after a meeting between Libyan and Italian officials and after technical teams from both sides had discussed the results of a field visit in May related “to checking safety procedures at Libyan airports”, it said.

Flights out of Libya have long been limited to destinations such as Tunisia, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt and Sudan, with the European Union banning Libyan civil aviation from its airspace.

Libyan and Italian authorities agreed that flights would be operated by one carrier from each country, the statement said.

International Relations and Cooperation
Executive AuthoritiesStates
All

Check Also

Western Mountain municipalities cut off relation with GNU

The mayors of the Western Mountain municipalities have announced that they would completely cut off …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved