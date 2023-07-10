Western Mountain municipalities cut off relation with GNU

The mayors of the Western Mountain municipalities have announced that they would completely cut off their dealings with the Government of National Unity (GNU) in response to the government’s failure to withdraw a decision issued by the Minister of Interior on a tribal and regional basis, as they put it.

They called on the Prime Minister, Abdul Hamed Dbeibah, to stop the decision of the Minister of Interior, Imad Al-Trabelsi, to include the nine districts of the Western Mountain into three main directorates, considering the decision a threat to peace and the social fabric of the Western Mountain.

Al-Trabelsi had issued a decision to divide the mountain into three directorates, the first east of the mountain based in Gharyan, the center of the mountain in Al-Rayyana, and the west of the mountain in Nalut.